South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch KOR vs GHA Match Live On TV And Online In India

South Korea will be playing against Ghana at the World Cup in Al Rayyan on Monday. The two teams have met quite a few times and they first met in 1982 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and last clashed in a friendly in the U.S. ahead of the 2014 Brazil World Cup, which Ghana won 4-0 with a hattrick from Jordan Ayew. Ghana has a 4-3 edge over South Korea in the win count of their past seven head-to-head clashes, all in friendly internationals.

South Korea has been to more World Cups than any other Asian country with their trip to Qatar their 11th appearance, since the first in 1954. The last 10 have all been consecutive, since 1986.

Ghana made their first World Cup appearance in 2006 and is now competing in the finals for the fourth time. The Black Stars had won four Africa Cup of Nations titles before they qualified for their first World Cup.

Where Is South Korea vs Ghana Match be played?

South Korea vs Ghana match will take Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan which has a Capacity of 44,000.

When Will South Korea vs Ghana Match Be Played?

South Korea vs Ghana match will be played on Sunday, November 28 at 6:30 in India

How Can Indian Fans Watch South Korea vs Ghana Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

South Korea vs Ghana: Squads

South Korea

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca)

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors)

Ghana

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St Gallen), Danlad Ibrahim (Asante Kotoko), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen).

Defenders: Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Abdul-Rahman Baba (Reading), Alexander Djiku (Racing Strasbourg), Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion), Gideon Mensah (AJ Auxerre), Denis Odoi (Club Brugge), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton), Alidu Seidu (Clermont Foot).

Midfielders: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel-Kofi Kyereh (SC Freiburg), Elisha Owusu (Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Salis Abdul Samed (Racing Lens).

Forwards: Daniel Afriyie (Hearts of Oak), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Sporting Lisbon), Antoine Semenyo (Bristol City), Kamal Sowah (Club Brugge), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Stade Rennes), Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao).