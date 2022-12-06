Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch POR vs SWI Match Live On TV And Online In India

Portugal will play Switzerland in a last-16 World Cup match on Tuesday. The two teams have met 25 times and in that Switzerland won 11 times, Portugal nine and five matches ended in draws.

Portugal won their first two World Cup group games, defeating Ghana 3-2 and Uruguay 2-0, but lost 2-1 to South Korea as coach Fernando Santos made six changes to his already-qualified team. Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 and Serbia 3-2 but in between lost 1-0 to Brazil.

Portugal, winners of Euro 2016, have had little impact on World Cups, going out in the first knockout round in 2018 and 2010, and even failing to get out of the group stage in 2014 and 2002. In 2006, Portugal got as far as the semi-final. Switzerland reached the knock-out stage in three of the last four World Cups but has not gotten to the quarter-final since 1954.

Where Is Portugal vs Switzerland Match be played?

Portugal vs Switzerland match will take place at Lusail Stadium, which has a capacity of 88,966

When Will Portugal vs Switzerland Match Be Played?

Portugal vs Switzerland match will be played on Tuesday, December 6 at 12:30 am in India

How Can Indian Fans Watch Portugal vs Switzerland Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

Portugal vs Switzerland: Squads

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Rui Patricio (AS Roma).

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (Paris St Germain), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund).

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC), Vitinha (Paris St Germain), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Otavio (FC Porto).

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga), Goncalo Ramos (FC Benfica), Andre Silva (RB Leipzig).

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Philipp Kohn (Salzburg).

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Fabian Schar (Newcastle United), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz).

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea, on loan from Juventus), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest), Noah Okafor (Salzburg), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Ardon Jashari (Lucerne).

Forwards: Breel Embolo Monaco), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray, on loan from Benfica), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys).