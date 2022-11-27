Belgium vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch BEL VS MAR Match Live On TV And Online In India

Belgium will their second match against Morocco at World Cup in Doha on Sunday. The two teams first met at the 1994 World Cup in Orlando with the Belgians emerging 1-0 winners in a group game, then played a friendly in Liege five years later, which Belgium won 4-0. In 2008, Morocco won 4-1 in another friendly in Brussels.

Between them, the two countries have managed just a single goal at the World Cup so far after Michy Batshuayi finished off a long punt upfield to hand Belgium an unconvincing 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday after Morocco had played out a 0-0 draw with Croatia earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Belgium took over at the top of the FIFA rankings in September 2018, not long after finishing third at the World Cup in Russia, and stayed top for over three years until March, when Brazil replaced them at the summit.

Where Is Belgium vs Morocco Match be played?

Belgium vs Morocco match will take Al Thumama Stadium, Doha which has a Capacity of 44,000.

When Will Belgium vs Morocco Match Be Played?

Belgium vs Morocco match will be played on Sunday, November 27 at 6:30 in India

How Can Indian Fans Watch Belgium vs Morocco Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

Morocco vs Belgium: Squads

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca).

Defenders: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Yahia Attiat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Achraf Dari (Stade Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Achraf Hakimi (Paris St Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Romain Saiss (Besiktas).

Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Bilal El Khannouss (Racing Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria).

Forwards: Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Soufiane Boufal (Angers), Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Ittihad), Amine Harit (Olympique Marseille), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea).

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg).

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Wout Faes (Leicester City).

Midfielders: Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund).

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Racing Lens), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion).