Australia vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch AUS vs DEN Match Live On TV And Online In India

Australia will play against Denmark at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. The two teams have met four times previously. The most recent meeting was at the 2018 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Danes hold the upper hand with two victories to Australia's one.

Australia is currently second in the group and can go through with a draw if Tunisia fails to beat France, who are already through. However, conditions are not the same for Denmark, it's done or die for them as they have to beat Australia to have any chance of advancing to the last 16.

Meanwhile, this is the second consecutive World Cup in which Australia has played in the same group as Denmark and France. Australia has only made it out of the group stage once, in Germany in 2006, where they lost 1-0 to Italy in the last 16. The Danes have made the last 16 four times (1986, 1998, 2002 and 2018). They reached the quarters in 1998 in France.

Where Is Australia vs Denmark Match be played?

When Will Australia vs Denmark Match Be Played?

Australia vs Denmark match will be played on Sunday, November 30 at 9:30 in India

How Can Indian Fans Watch Australia vs Denmark Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

Australia vs Denmark: Squads

AUSTRALIA

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (FC Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners), Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC).

Defenders: Harry Souttar (Stoke City), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Bailey Wright (Sunderland), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Kye Rowles (Heart of Midlothian), Joel King (Odense Boldklub).

Midfielders: Aaron Mooy (Celtic), Jackson Irvine (FC St. Pauli), Ajdin Hrustic (Hellas Verona), Cameron Devlin (Heart of Midlothian), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Keanu Baccus (St Mirren).

Forwards: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Marco Tilio (Melbourne City).

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin), Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin).

Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds United), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby), Alexander Bah (Benfica).

Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur), Christian Norgaard (Brentford), Robert Skov (Hoffenheim).

Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (FC Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (VfL Wolfsburg), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).