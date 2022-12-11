FIFA World Cup 2022: We Can Be Proud Of This England Team, They Gave Us Hope, Says Wayne Rooney

Former England international footballer Wayne Rooney backed England after their quarterfinal loss to France and FIFA world cup 2022 exit and said that the game deserved to go into extra time.

Speaking during the Viacom18 Sports' FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 presentation, Rooney said that England has a young squad and should look ahead.

“It was always going to be a tight game. England showed that they are a very good team. They certainly deserved to take it to extra time”, said Rooney.

He added, “France have that know-how of winning the tournament and getting results maybe, when they are not at their best. So, it is a shame, for some moments, certainly for Harry Kane. He has been a leader for so many years."

"He will be feeling really down tonight. But we can be proud of this England team. They gave everyone hope. They still have a really young squad and should look forward to the next tournament.”

Meanwhile, Rooney soon after the match also tweeted that he was gutted for the lads and praised captain Harry Kane for becoming England's joint-record goalscorer with him.

"Absolutely gutted for the lads but proud of the way they have played this tournament and they should be proud. Congratulations to Harry Kane on equalling the record, he will be on his own soon and could not think of anyone better to take over. Keep your head up Harry," he said.

Now, after defeating England in the quarter-finals, France reached the FIFA World Cup semi-final, where they will face Morocco.