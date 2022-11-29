FIFA World Cup 2022: Wayne Rooney Picks Four Semifinalists, Defending Champions France Not In The List

Former England and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has picked his four semifinalists in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Surprisingly, reigning champions France find no spot in the four teams picked by the legendary striker.

According to Rooney, Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England will compete for the two berths of the summit clash.

Brazil has had a great start to their campaign winning both their group matches so far, against Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0. Argentina, on the other hand, had a forgettable start as they lost their inaugural group match against Saudi Arabia 1-2. However, they bounced back and won the next against Mexico 2-0.

Belgium defeated Canada in their opening game but suffered a shocking 0-2 defeat against Morocco in Group F. The no. 2 ranked side in the world will take on last year's runners-up Croatia for the last 16 spot in the tournament.

France had a dream start in the World Cup so far as they thrashed Australia 4-1 and then defeated Denmark 2-1 to remain invincible in the showpiece event.

During the VISA Match Centre on Sports18 and JioCinema, the two legends Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo discussed the probable picks for the semi-finalist spots.

“My four semifinalists are Brazil, Argentina, Belgium and England.” said Rooney.

Meanwhile, Figo chose Brazil, Spain, Argentina and Netherlands as his last four.

So far, only Brazil, France and Portugal have advanced to the knockout stages of the ongoing World Cup.

Later in the day, Netherlands will eye to book their spot for the last 16. A draw will be enough for the Dutch side to book their place in the last 16 for the 11th time in World Cup history.