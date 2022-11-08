FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Wales has appeared in only one World Cup, in 1958, when they drew all three of their group-stage games before sneaking into the knockouts with a playoff victory over Hungary. They were knocked out in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 defeat by eventual champions Brazil, with Pele scoring the winner.

FIFA Ranking: 19

Odds: 100-1

How they qualified:

Wales ended a 64-year wait for a place at the World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a playoff final after a 2-1 victory over Austria in the last four. Rob Page's side had sealed second place in their qualifying group behind Belgium.

Form guide:

After qualifying, Wales' form hit the rocks and they head to the World Cup without a win since beating Ukraine to book their spot. They finished a distant last in their Nations League group and were relegated to the second tier after home and away losses to Netherlands and Poland plus a draw and defeat versus Belgium.

Players To Watch Out For:

Gareth Bale:

Captain, all-time record goal scorer and so much more besides, Gareth Bale remains Wales’ undisputed talisman. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner and three-time FIFA Club World Cup champion tends to save his best and most influential performances when he’s wearing a red shirt. He may be a 33-year-old forward, but he showed during qualifying, with vital goals, driving runs, and spectacular set pieces that he is as vital to the Welsh cause as ever.

Daniel James:

The 24-year-old has an electrifying pace that remains a potent weapon in Wales’ attacking armory. Having made his name as a winger, James has also been deployed as a center-forward by his national team and could well be seen in that role in Qatar. He has the ability to score goals and create a chance for his team. He also makes opposition defenders drop deep, which in turn creates more space for other players to get possession of the game.

Brennan Johnson:

He is considered the future of Welsh football. The 21-year-old attacker has excellent technique, ball-carrying ability, movement, and work rate which has established him as one of the hottest attacking prospects in English football, and while he may start as a substitute in Qatar, don’t assume that will diminish his effectiveness.

Aaron Ramsey:

He was widely considered Wales’ best player when they reached the semi-finals at EURO 2016, starred again at EURO 2020, and has served up some vital goals in qualifying in between. The 31-year-old midfielder box-to-box midfielder is sure to be a key man as Wales attempt to upset the odds in Qatar.

Neco Williams:

Whether it’s as a full-back or a wingback, on the right or the left, Williams brings athleticism, ball-carrying ability, and genuine attacking threat in wide areas. The 21-year-old has all the attributes, and the youngster’s burning desire to make an impression on the global stage ensures he will be well worth watching when Wales makes their World Cup return.