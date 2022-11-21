USA vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch USA vs Wales Match Live On TV And Online In India

THE FIFA World Cup 2022 began on Sunday with 32 teams eyeing glory in this once-in-every-four-years football extravaganza. The United States of America will play against Wales in Group B match at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar on Monday. Wales is playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the US return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.

USA have failed to outclass their opponents in the previous three matches including two friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia while Wales also share the same results having lost to Poland, Belgium and Netherlands.

Let's take a look at when and where the viewers can watch the USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup.

Where Is USA vs Wales Match?

The USA vs Wales match will take place at Al Rayyan Stadium.

When Will Be The USA vs Wales Match Played?

The match will be played on Tuesday, November 22 and will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

How Can Indian Fans Watch The USA vs Wales Match?

The viewers can watch the match on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

What are the head-to-head results?

US and Wales have played each other only twice, both in friendlies, with the US winning 2-0 in 2003 and the other game ending in a goalless draw in 2020.