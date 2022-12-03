USA vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch USA vs Netherlands Match Live On TV And Online In India

THE United States (USA) Men’s National Team and the Netherlands will play in the last 16 at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday. The match will take place at the Khalifa International Stadium at 8:30 PM IST.

The Netherlands has been World Cup runners-up three times - in 1974, 1978 and 2010 - but has yet to win it. The Dutch are unbeaten in their last 18 games after their elimination at Euro 2020.

The United States reached the knockout stage by finishing second behind England in Group B, beating Iran and drawing with England and Wales. They are returning to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

Let's take a look at when and where Indian viewers can watch the match.

Where Is USA vs Netherlands Match?

USA vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When Is USA vs Netherlands Match?

Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 match will take place on Saturday, December 3.

When Can Indian Fans Watch USA vs Netherlands Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between USA and Netherlands can se watched on Jio Cinema App, Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

FIFA 2022 USA vs Netherlands: Head To Head

The United States and the Netherlands have met five times with the Dutch winning four. The Americans won their last meeting 4-3 in 2015.