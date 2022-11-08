FIFA World Cup 2022: USA Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Team U.S. line up during the national anthems before their match against Costa Rica (Photo: Reuters)

The United States has appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.

Their stunning 1-0 win against England in the 1950 group stage is among the greatest upsets in World Cup history. However, the success was short-lived and the U.S. failed to qualify for the next nine editions of the tournament.

FIFA Ranking: 16

Odds: 100-1

How they qualified:

The pressure was on after the U.S. failed to reach the 2018 finals as they missed out for the first time in over 30 years.

Their latest campaign started slowly with draws against El Salvador and Canada before a 4-1 win over Honduras. They got the job done by scoring 21 goals in 14 games to finish third in CONCACAF qualifying behind Canada and Mexico.

Form guide:

The U.S. enjoyed a 3-0 romp over Morocco at home and held Uruguay to a 0-0 draw in June friendlies but their final two warm-ups raised serious concerns over their chances in Qatar.

They failed to produce a shot on goal in a 2-0 drubbing by Japan in September before Saudi Arabia held them to a 0-0 draw as the U.S. struggled to dominate their lower-ranked opponents.

Players To Watch Out For:

Sergino Dest:

The 21-year-old right-back is not only as good at terrorizing fullbacks as he is at nullifying wingers, but also because he was wanted by the Netherlands, his nation of birth. Dest is immoderately experienced for his age, having appeared in two FIFA youth competitions and represented Ajax, Barcelona, and AC Milan, whom he recently joined. He is the one who can defend and can have an attacking play as the sky's the limit for him.

Weston McKennie:

The 24-year-old box-to-box midfielder is set to realize his dream at Qatar 2022. McKennie is energetic on the field and is the one who never wants to stop training. He is a powerful athlete and is good at winning the ball. He has become really efficient in the game and looks to carry on his team's hope in the marquee tournament.

Yunus Musah:

Musah boasts power, sprinter’s pace, and electrifying dribbling. He is so fast and agile that he keeps the ball close to his feet by taking possession. The 19-year-old midfielder constantly drives at defense and stopping him would be a big problem for any team.

Christian Pulisic:

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has already inspired many football lovers and helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League. Pulisic has set innumerable USMNT records, headlined their Concacaf Nations League conquest, and boasts 21 goals and 10 assists from 51 caps.

He is unbelievable on the ball and one of the most creative players in the game. A ’big’ tournament would, perhaps, prove dissatisfactory to this uber-ambitious playmaker. After lifting a trophy on the Arabian Peninsula at the start of 2022, Pulisic wants to end the year there with the sport’s biggest prize.

Ricardo Pepi:

The 19-year-old forward has got all the tools that his team requires in mega events like the FIFA World Cup. Ricardo Pepi is probably considered to be the best natural finisher that the US has ever had and is compared with Lewandowski. He has the ability to score in every single way, from everywhere on the pitch.