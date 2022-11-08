FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Tunisia has appeared in 5 World Cups. Although they never reached the second round, they recorded the first-ever African victory in the World Cup in 1978, when they beat Mexico 3-1 in their first group match in Argentina before holding defending champions West Germany to a goalless draw.

Tunisia waited 40 years to win just their second World Cup game when they defeated Panama four years ago in Russia.

FIFA Ranking: 26

Odds: 300-1

How they qualified:

Tunisia cruised through the African qualifiers, winning four and drawing two in a group that also included Equatorial Guinea, Zambia, and Mauritania. In the playoffs, Tunisia defeated Mali 1-0 on aggregate to reach their sixth World Cup.

Form guide:

After securing qualification comfortably in March, Tunisia started their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June with a home win over Equatorial Guinea and a draw against Botswana away from home.

They played another two games in June, defeating Chile 2-0 and Japan 3-0 in the Kirin Cup in Japan. They won again in the September friendly matches, defeating Comoros 1-0 before losing 5-1 to Brazil in France.

Players To Watch Out For:

Dylan Bronn:

Bronn has been a key part of the Tunisia line-up since Henryk Kasperczak handed him his first cap in 2017. Comfortable on the ball, he is a tough defender for opponents to get past, something that happened to him only 0.4 times per match in Ligue 1 last season. The 27-year-old defender is expected to have a big part to play at Qatar 2022. Capped 35 times by his country, he has plenty of experience under his belt and knows what the World Cup is all about.

Ellyes Skhiri:

The 27-year-old is one of the cornerstones of the Tunisia midfield and will have an important role to play for his team in Qatar. Skhiri has a gift for cutting out opposition passes winning the ball, blocking shots, playing passes in the opposition half, and creating chances. Adding to that, his ability to shoot from distance makes him a favourite to watch. Now approaching his 50th cap with the Carthage Eagles, Skhiri has talent and experience to offer his side at Qatar 2022, having played every minute of Tunisia's three matches in Russia in 2018.

Aissa Laidouni:

His fine form with the Hungarian giants earned him a national-team call-up during the qualifiers for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations in March last year. He has since become a vital cog for his team. The 25-year-old midfielder is good at shooting and passing. His ability to intercept passes has gone a long way to put his team on the right track.

Youssef Msakni:

An extremely versatile performer, Msakni has the ability to play as a left-back, center-forward, left-wing, and as attacking midfielder. The 31-year-old has always proved his worth whenever returning to the national team fold. he scored a quickfire brace after replacing Hannibal Mejbri at half-time in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Equatorial Guinea in June. The forward has 17 goals to his name in 85 appearances for Tunisia. Qatar 2022 will be his first World Cup after a serious ankle injury kept him out of Russia in 2018.

Wahbi Khazri:

With his long-range shooting skills, set-piece ability, and gift for holding the ball up and dribbling past opponents, Khazri is the kind of forward every coach dreams of having. He also does his fair share of defensive work, an essential facet of the modern forward's game. The 31-year-old was named his country's player of the year in 2018.