FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Switzerland has qualified for a fifth World Cup in a row and has been regular since they first competed in 1934, bar one long 20-year absence between 1970 and 1990. They have appeared in 11 previous editions, reaching the quarter-finals three times, on debut in 1934, 1938 and 1954, when they were also hosts.

More recently they have reached the round of 16 in three of the last four finals but progressed no further.

FIFA Ranking: 15

Odds: 80-1

How they qualified:

Switzerland went unbeaten through qualifying and topped a group that also contained European champions Italy, who were stunned by North Macedonia in the playoffs. Switzerland were top scorers in their group (15 goals in eight games) and only conceded twice in a ruthlessly efficient campaign. They drew both games against Italy and were also held by Northern Ireland, but had the beating of Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Form guide:

They had a dismal start to their Nations League A campaign, losing their first three matches to Czech Republic, Portugal and Spain, but bounced back to beat all of those teams in the return fixtures, so coach Murat Yakin will say they are a team on the up. They had a decent Euro 2020 tournament and made the quarter-finals, knocking out world champions France on penalties in the last 16. They only won one of their five games at the Euros before running out of luck against Spain, who claimed victory via spot-kicks. Since the Euros, Switzerland have played 15 matches, winning seven and losing four.

Players to Watch Out for

Yann Sommer

Yann Sommer is the backstop of the Swiss team in every sense of the word. The penalty-saving specialist can always be relied on to put in a solid performance for club and country, and has proved his worth on countless occasions. He made his international debut under Ottmar Hitzfeld in 2012 and now has 74 caps and major-tournament experience.

Ricardo Rodriguez

Rodriguez’s versatility and experience will be crucial to the Swiss backline. He is more likely to line up on the left in Qatar, with Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji now looking like an established centre-back pairing. With 98 caps and nine goals for his country, Rodriguez will be looking to clock up a century very soon. During the qualifying campaign, he only missed one match, featuring in the starting line-up for all the others.

Granit Xhaka

Xhaka is one of the most experienced members of Murat Yakin’s squad with 104 caps and 12 goals. Xhaka has a full range of strings to his bow. While he is often categorised as an aggressive on-the-pitch leader who never shirks a tackle, he is an incredibly skilful footballer who can pick apart a defence with a cleverly-weighted pass.

Remo Freuler

Freuler is the complete package who loves a midfield battle while also being capable of picking a pass. He is also a very good reader of the game – a fact not lost on coach Yakin, who invariably picked him in the starting line-up throughout the World Cup qualifying campaign. He and Xhaka will likely be pulling the strings for the Nati in Qatar.