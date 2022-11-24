Switzerland vs Cameroon, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch SWI vs CAM Match Live On TV And Online In India

In the action-packed day 5 of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Group G and H fixtures will kick-off on Wednesday. In the first clash of the day, European side Switzerland will take on Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium.

In other matches of the day, Uruguay will take on South Korea followed by Portugal's clash against Ghana. In the midnight clash, mighty Brazil will play against Serbia.

Cameroon come into the game on the back of one win, one draw and three losses in their last five games, while Switzerland have won three and lost two.

Switzerland have progressed from the group stage in three of their last four tournaments (2006, 2014 and 2018), missing out in 2010.

Teams:

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri.

Cameroon: Andre Onana, Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre-Frank Zambo- Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Collins Fai, Bryan Mbeumo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo.

Where Is Switzerland vs Cameroon Match?

The Switzerland vs Cameroon match will be played at Al Janoub Stadium.

When Will Be Switzerland vs Cameroon Match Played?

The match will be played on Thursday, November 24 and will start at 03:30 PM (IST).

How Can Indian Fans Watch Switzerland vs Cameroon Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.