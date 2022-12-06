Spain vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch ESP vs MAR Match Live On TV And Online In India

Spain vs Morocco Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain's Nico Williams and Unai Simon during training. (Photo: Reuters)

In the second last fixture of the round of 16, Spain will take on Morocco at Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

Morocco have been the underdog in the showpiece event but made it to the second round after beating giant Belgium 2-0 in the group stage. The African side topped Group F and are unbeaten under the coach Walid Regragui since he took over the team in September.

On the other hand, Spain had a topsy-turvy run in Qatar. They thumped Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening game but faced a 2-1 defeat against Japan in the last fixture but qualified for the next round.

Spain vs Morocco | Head-To-Head

Morocco have played Spain three times since 1961, including once at the World Cup. Spain won twice, but the third ended in a 2-2 draw at the World Cup in Russia four years ago.

TEAMS

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt.), Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Azzedine Ounahi, Hakim Ziyech, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

Spain: Unai Simon, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets (capt.), Gavi, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio.



Where Is Spain vs Morocco Match?

Spain vs Morocco match will take place at Education City Stadium in Ar Rayyan, Qatar.

When Is Spain vs Morocco Match?

Spain vs Morocco match will be played at 08:30 PM IST on Tuesday, December 6.

How Can Indian Viewers Watch Spain vs Morocco Match?

Viewers can watch Spain vs Morocco match live on tv on Sports 18 HD and Sports 18. It can also be watched live online on JioCinema app and website for free.