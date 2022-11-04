FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Senegal are one of three African countries to reach a World Cup quarter-final - the best achievement by a team from the continent. They did so on their debut appearance in 2002, when they upset holders France in the opening game in Seoul. Senegal qualified again for the last World Cup in Russia and lost out on a place in the knockout stage on the number of cautions received in the first round after they were tied in the group standings with Japan on points, goal difference and goals scored.

Following is a statbox on Senegal at the World Cup:

FIFA Ranking: 18

Odds: 80-1

How They Qualified:

Senegal were the top-ranked team in the African qualifiers, earning a bye in the group phase which started last September. They romped through their group, winning five of their six matches against Congo, Namibia and Togo, who were the only side to take points off them in a 1-1 draw. Senegal then met Egypt in the playoffs in a repeat of their Africa Cup of Nations final success six weeks earlier and won a shootout again, after the two-legged tie in March ended 1-1 on aggregate, to book a place in Qatar.

Form guide:

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse led a chorus of critics demanding to have Cup of Nations qualifying matches, scheduled for the June and September international window, postponed to allow the Qatar-bound African teams to organize more testing World Cup warm-up games. He was partially successful, after Senegal beat Benin and Rwanda in Cup of Nations qualifiers in June, and a postponement of the campaign in September allowed Senegal to instead beat Bolivia in a friendly in France and then draw 1-1 with Iran in Austria.

Players To Watch Out For:

Edouard Mendy:

The 30 year old Goalkeeper is considered to be the best in the planet. He is often being referred to as one of the key components for Senegal. He had a successful year in 2021 where he lifted the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. He was rewarded with The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award in January.

Kalidou Koulibaly:

A rugged man-marker, the robust and powerful Koulibaly is generally acknowledged to be one of the most formidable defenders on the planet. The 31-year-old right-footed centre back is renowned for his ability to relaunch play from the back, supporting counter-attacks and offering an extra option when his team-mates are faced with a compact defence.

Idrissa Gueye:

The 32-year-old midfielder is considered to be capable of accelerating the game as well as slowing it down as he adapt the ability to create an overlap and deliver the final pass. He also excels in reading the game making him the perfect match for Senegal's style of play.

Nampalys Mendy:

A diminutive player who through his physical strength and high level of stamina brings extra pace to the Senegalese midfield. Mendy's ability to cover large areas of the pitch and his skill of using his body to fend off opponents makes him perfect for the tournament. The thirty year old midfielder will be experiencing a World Cup for the first time.

Sadio Mane:

Considered as one of the fastest forward of the planet boasting a top speed of 34.84 km per hour, the 30-year-old attacker is viewed as the most technically gifted player in the team. Creative on and off the ball, he causes defence significant problems with his incisive and energetic approach of hitting his trademark low shots into the corner of the net.