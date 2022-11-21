Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch SEN vs NTH Match Live On TV And Online In India

The FIFA World Cup 2022 began in Qatar on Sunday and now the third match of the mega event will be played between Senegal vs Netherlands, the other two teams of Group A. Earlier, in the inaugural match of the tournament registered a win against Qatar. This year, 32 teams participating in the tournament are divided into eight groups of four, with 64 matches being played to decide the winner of the coveted title.

Here, is everything that you need to know about the Senegal and Netherlands match of FIFA 2022:

When are Senegal and the Netherlands match?

The match is scheduled to be played on the 21st of November, Monday.

Where will the match between Senegal and the Netherlands be held?

The match will be played at the Al Thumama Stadium.

How can Indian fans Watch the opening clash between Senegal and Netherlands?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

What are the head-to-head details?

Senegal and the Netherlands will face each other for the first time ever.

What are the rankings?

While Senegal's rank is 18th, Team Netherlands ranks 8th.

NETHERLANDS

Injured Barcelona forward Memphis Depay and uncapped teenager Xavi Simons were included in the squad but veteran goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen was left out.

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale).

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

SENEGAL

Sadio Mane was named in Senegal's squad despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich, with coach Aliou Cisse saying he was confident the striker could recover in time to play at the tournament.

Goalkeepers: Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Eduoard Mendy (Chelsea).

Defenders: Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis).

Midfielders: Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano) Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamdou Loum (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City), Moustapha Name (Pafos FC), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur).

Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).