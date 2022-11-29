Ecuador vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch ECU vs SEN Match Live On TV And Online In India

In the first match of the day, Ecuador will play their last group stage match against Senegal at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan on Tuesday.

Ecuador and Senegal will eye for a win in the clash to finish inside the top two spots in Group A as Netherlands are currently sitting at first place with four points. The Dutch team will take on hosts Qatar, who are already out of the competition after two consecutive games, in the second clash of the day.

Both Ecuador and Senegal defeated Qatar in their group-stage meetings. In the last encounter, Ecuador played a 1-1 draw against Netherlands while Senegal suffered a 0-2 loss against the Dutch in their opening game.

Striker Enner Valencia is the key player for Ecuador who has netted all six goals in World Cups between 2014 and 2022. In this edition, Valencia has so far scored three goals.

Senegal have met South American opposition twice at the World Cup. They drew 3-3 with Uruguay in 2002 and lost 1-0 to Colombia in 2018. Ecuador have never faced an African nation at the group stage.

Where Is Ecuador vs Senegal Match Be Played?

Ecuador vs Senegal match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan which has a capacity of 45,857.

When Will Ecuador vs Senegal Match Be Played?

Ecuador vs Senegal match will be played at 08:30 PM on Tuesday, November 29 in India.

How Can Indian Fans Watch Ecuador vs Senegal Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.