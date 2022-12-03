FIFA World Cup 2022: Check Qualified Teams And Their Fixtures For Round Of 16

Sixteen teams of a total of 32 have qualified for the knockout stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. (Reuters Photo)

ONE of the biggest sporting events, the FIFA World Cup 2022, has entered the knockout stage with 16 teams, of the total 32, qualifying for the Round of 16. The FIFA World Cup this year witnessed many upsets starting with Saudi Arabia's historic win over Lionel Messi-led Argentina. Japan also took everyone by surprise when it beat four-time World Champion Germany 2-1 in the group stage. France's loss to Tunisia, Spain's loss To Japan and Portugal's loss to South Korea are some other upsets witnessed in the marquee event.

Now, 16 teams have been finalised for the knockout stage who will compete against each other to reach the quarter-finals. The group stage is a round-robin format in which each of the 32 teams plays three matches. Teams get three points for a win and one for a draw. The top two in each group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and then penalties to decide the winner.

Which Teams Have Qualified For The Round Of 16?

Group A: The Netherlands and Senegal

Group B: England and the United States

Group C: Argentina and Poland

Group D: France and Australia

Group E: Japan and Spain

Group F: Morocco and Croatia

Group G: Brazil and Switzerland

Group H: Portugal and South Korea

FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 Fixtures:

Netherlands vs USA: December 3 (8:30 pm IST)

Argentina vs Australia: December 4 (12:30 am IST)

France vs Poland: December 4 (8:30 pm IST)

England vs Senegal: December 5 (12:30 am IST)

Japan vs Croatia: December 5 (8:30 pm IST)

Brazil vs South Korea: December 6 (12:30 am IST)

Morocco vs Spain: December 6 (8:30 pm IST)

Portugal vs Switzerland: December 7 (12:30 am IST)