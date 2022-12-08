FIFA World Cup 2022: Raheem Sterling To Return To England Camp Before Quarter-Final With France

England's Raheem Sterling will return to their World Cup base in time for their quarter-final clash with France this weekend, the FA announced on Thursday after the forward returned home following a robbery at his residence.

Sterling did not play a part in England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16, leaving Qatar last weekend to return to his family.

"The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarter-final with France," the FA said in a statement.

England will play France at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, December 11.

Earlier, England coach Gareth Southgate announced that Sterling will head back home to spent time with his family.

"I've spent some time with him today. He's going to fly home. And obviously, family at these moments is the most important thing," Southgate had said.

"So we want to give him that space. And we'll see over the next few days how that all develops."



England captain Harry Kane, who scored the second goal of the game, had said the team wished Sterling their best and hoped to see him again "as soon as possible".

"It's never easy to see one of your teammates and friends have to deal with something like that."

So we'll have to take it day-by-day, I'm sure Raheem will talk to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family, that's the most important thing," Kane had added.