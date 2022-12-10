France vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch FRA vs ENG Match On TV And Online In India

In the Quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, England will play against France on Saturday. The Two teams have met twice at World Cups, with England winning on both occasions - 2-0 in the 1966 group stage en route to winning their only title and 3-1 in 1982, when they were eliminated in the second group stage.

England holds the upper hand over 31 previous meetings, with 17 wins compared to France's nine, but 10 of those victories were before 1950. England has lost four times and won twice this century.

Meanwhile, in another set of Quarterfinals Argentina after defeating the Netherlands advanced to the FIFA semis. Also, in a shocker, WC favourites Brazil was knocked out of the tournament by Croatia on Friday.

Where Is England vs France Match be played?

England vs France match will take place at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor with a capacity of 44,000.

When Will England vs France Match Be Played?

England vs France match will be played on Saturday, December 10 at 8:30 pm in India

How Can Indian Fans Watch England vs France Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

England vs France: Squads

ENGLAND

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

FRANCE

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham United), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Rennes).

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Axel Disasi (AS Monaco), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (AS Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Olympique de Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Olympique de Marseille).

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain), Marcus Thuram (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt).