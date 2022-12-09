Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch BRA vs CRO Match On TV And Online In India

After a one-day break in the highly-contested tournament, the quarter-finals leg of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 will commence on Friday with Brazil taking on Croatia in the first match.

The tournament's favourites Brazil will face a tough fight against the last edition's runners-up to progress in the showpiece event. Selecao are regular to quarters and have not missed on a single occasion in the last eight World Cups.

With Alex Sandro back with the squad, Brazil will be a real threat to the Croats as they will be close to full strength after a number of injury problems.

With the return of Neymar and Danilo in their last match against South Korea, Tite has full-stock of weaponry at his disposal to reach the final four.

On the other hand, Luka Modric-led Croatia will eye a repeat of the 2018 World Cup where they outclassed hosts Russia on penalties to book a semi-final spot.

Brazil vs Croatia | Head-To-Head

Brazil are unbeaten in their four meetings with Croatia (W3 D1). The teams have met twice in the World Cup, with Brazil winning 1-0 in 2006 and 3-1 as hosts in 2014.

Teams:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Sosa, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

Brazil: Alisson; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr., Raphinha, Richarlison

When will Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match be played?

Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be played on Friday, November 9.

Where will Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match be played?

Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be played at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match start?

Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

How can viewers watch Brazil vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match on TV and online in India?



The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.