Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: When And Where To Watch ARG vs NED Match On TV And Online In India

FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter-Final: Argentina's Lionel Messi during training ahead of the clash against Netherlands. (Photo: Reuters)

In the second quarter-final, Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Netherlands on Saturday. Argentina will play their 10th quarter-final in the tournament's history.

In the last quest for the World Cup title, the star forward will give his all to power his side to the semifinals.

Messi has struck three goals in the tournament so far and has overall nine goals in World Cups, only one goal behind Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina’s top-scorer in the tournament.

Argentina have lifted the coveted trophy two times including the 1978 title where the Latin American side defeated Netherlands in the final 3-1.



The Dutch have reached the World Cup finals in 1974, 1978 and 2010 but failed to taste success on each occasion.

Argentina vs Netherlands | Head-To-Head

The Netherlands have lost only one of the previous nine games against Argentina - the 1978 World Cup final in Buenos Aires - though they have been beaten in a shootout on two occasions. The two countries played out a goalless draw in their last meeting in Sao Paulo in the 2014 semi-final after which Argentina won on penalties.

When will Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match be played?

Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be played on Saturday, December 10.

Where will Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match be played?

Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will be played at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

What time will Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match start?

Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How can viewers watch Argentina vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match on TV and online in India?



The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.