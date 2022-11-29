Qatar vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch QAT vs NED Match On TV And Online In India

In the second clash of the day, hosts Qatar will play against Netherlands in Group A of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In their inaugural showpiece event, Qatar are out of the competition after suffering defeats against Ecuador and Senegal. In the contest of table toppers and bottom sitters, Qatar will hope for a consolation victory against the home crowd to end their World Cup campaign on a high.

Netherlands defeated Senegal in their opening game and then played a 1-1 draw against Ecuador. A draw is enough for the Dutch side to book their place in the last 16 for the 11th time in World Cup history.

On the other hand, Qatar became the first side to be knocked out of the tournament, only the second host country after South Africa (2010) to make first-round exit.

Mohammed Muntari made history when he scored Qatar's first World Cup goal in the 3-1 defeat by Senegal.



Where Is Qatar vs Netherlands Match Be Played?

Qatar vs Netherlands match will be played at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor which has a capacity of 68,895.

When Will Qatar vs Netherlands Match Be Played?

Qatar vs Netherlands match will be played at 08:30 PM on Tuesday, November 29 in India.

How Can Indian Fans Watch Qatar vs Netherlands Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.