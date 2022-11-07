FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Qatar have never before qualified for a World Cup. Their only major title is the 2019 Asian Cup when they conceded only one goal during the tournament. That year Qatar were invited to play at the Copa America as guests and finished bottom of their group. In 2020, Qatar were invited to play at the CONCACAF Gold Cup as guests, losing to the United States in the semi-final.

FIFA Ranking: 50

ODDS: 250-1

How they qualified:

As hosts, Qatar automatically qualified for the finals.

Form guide:

At the Arab Cup, held in Qatar as a World Cup test event in December 2021, they beat Egypt 5-4 on penalties in a third-place playoff. Qatar have five wins, two defeats and four draws in 11 friendlies in 2022. Between June 2022 and mid-autumn, the squad were locked-down at training camps in Austria and Spain.

Players To Watch Out For:

Saad Al Sheeb:

The 32-year-old goalkeeper has been a mainstay of Qatar's national team since his debut back in 2009. Al Sheeb was vital in Al Sadd’s back-to-back title triumphs in the Qatar Stars League over the past two seasons and on top of that, the player has earned more than 75 international caps. The keeper has also featured in major international tournaments such as the Asian Cup, Copa America, and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Awarded the honour of Best Goalkeeper at the 2019 Asian Cup, he only conceded one goal throughout that tournament thanks to his quick reaction time and ability to snuff out counterattacks. He will no doubt play a pivotal role at Qatar 2022, and stern tests surely lie ahead.

Abdelkarim Hassan:

He is blessed with speed, gifted technical and dribbling ability, and a rocket of a shot, epitomised by his thundering goal against Yemen in the 2019 Gulf Cup. The 28-year-old left back is the third most-capped international player for Qatar.

“The Gunner” and “the Flamethrower” are just two of the nicknames for Hassan. His influence will be substantial given his wealth of international experience in major tournaments. It will come as no surprise if he is one of the standout performers for the hosts.

Hassan Al-Haydos:

The 31-year-old striker who can also drop into central midfield and on the right wing, was one of Qatar's star performers during their 2019 Asian Cup triumph and has matured at Al Sadd under the tutelage of Jafal Rashed Al Kuwari.

His personality on the pitch has shone consistently throughout his career. Whether it be his late winning goal against Japan in the 2008 Olympic qualifiers, or his famous penalty shootout heroics for his club against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in 2011, he has shown character in abundance.

He is the most experienced player in the squad. This experience will be priceless when faced with the formidable defences of Netherlands, Senegal, and Ecuador.

Akram Afif:

Afif is a versatile player who plays on both the left and the right wing, as well as sometimes even showcases himself as an attacker. The 25-year-old has both the technical ability and vision to create numerous chances.

He has a long pass in his locker that can split defences and he often lifts balls into dangerous areas, not to mention make regular efforts on goal. Afif has also been shortlisted as AFC best player three times, winning the coveted award in 2019

Almoez Ali:

He is the only player in the world who has scored in three different continental championships, and is currently Qatar’s third highest all-time goal scorer, having registered 39 goals to date – close on the heels of all-time top scorer Mansour Muftah, who has 44 goals to his name.

The 25-year-old striker has the ability to cash in on half-chances to help their team’s bid to qualify for the Round of 16. Ali can convert an opportunity in the blink of an eye thanks to his quick feet and intelligence of movement inside the penalty area. All these skills were on show in the 2019 Asian Cup final, when he scored with a stunning scissor kick.

In his last major international tournament, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, where Qatar reached the semi-final, Ali took home the golden boot.