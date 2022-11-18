FIFA World Cup 2022 QAT vs EC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Opening Match Between Qatar vs Ecuador

The biggest celebration of Football is all set to commence in Qatar from Sunday,20 November to Sunday, 18 December 2022. In the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar will play against Ecuador. This is the very first time that the Arab nation is holding the FIFA world cup. For the unversed, the last edition of the Fifa World Cup was hosted in Russia in 2018.

This year, 32 teams are participating in the tournament that is divided into eight groups of four, with 64 matches being played to decide the winner of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Here, is everything that you need to know about the Qatar and Ecuador clash in the inaugural match of FIFA 2022:

When is Qatar vs Ecuador?

Sunday, November 20.

Where the Qatar vs Ecuador match will be played?

The Al Bayt Stadium, which holds a capacity of 60,000.

How can Indian fans the opening clash between Qatar and Ecuador?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

Qatar vs Ecuador Stats

* Qatar and Ecuador have played each other three times, with both teams winning once and one game ending in a draw.

* The last time they played each other was in October 2018 when Qatar beat Ecuador 4-3 in a friendly in Doha.

Ecuador Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez (Liga de Quito), Hernan Galindez (Aucas), Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle).

Defenders: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton & Hove Albion), Angelo Preciado (Gent), Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen), Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles FC), Jackson Porozo (Troyes), Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo), Felix Torres (Santos Laguna), William Pacho (Royal Antwerp FC).

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo (Brighton), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles FC), Alan Franco (Talleres), Jhegson Mendez (Los Angeles FC), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg), Gonzalo Plata (Valladolid), Angel Mena (Leon), Ayrton Preciado (Santos Laguna), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton).

Strikers: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce), Michael Estrada (Cruz Azul), Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys), Kevin Rodriguez (Imbabura SC).

Qatar Squad:

Goalkeepers: Saad Alsheeb (Al Sadd), Meshaal Barsham (Al Sadd), Yousef Hassan (Al Gharafa).

Defenders: Pedro Miguel (Al Sadd), Musaab Khidir (Al Sadd), Tarek Salman (Al Sadd), Bassam Al-Rawi (Al Duhail), Boualem Khoukhi (Al Sadd), Abdelkarim Hassan (Al Sadd), Homam Ahmed (Al Gharafa), Jassem Gaber (Al Arabi).

Midfielders: Ali Asad (Al Sadd), Assim Modibo (Al Duhail), Mohammed Waad (Al Sadd), Salem Al-Hajri (Al Sadd), Moustafa Tarek (Al Sadd), Karim Boudiaf (Al Duhail), Abdelaziz Hatim (Al Rayyan), Ismail Mohamad (Al Duhail).

Forwards: Naif Alhadhrami (Al Rayyan), Ahmed Alaaeldin (Al Gharafa), Hassan Al-Haydos (Al Sadd), Khalid Muneer (Al Wakrah), Akram Afif (Al Sadd), Almoez Ali (Al Duhail), Mohamed Muntari (Al Duhail)