FIFA World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How Much Money Will Winners, Runners-Up Take Home From Qatar?

The 2022 FIFA World Cup finals are finally upon us with Argentina and France in the fray for the world cup title. A massive amount of USD 440 million has been set aside as the prize for distribution among the 32 teams that competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The winner of the FIFA 2022 Title will be awarded a cash prize worth USD 42 million (347 crores) while a prize money of USD 30 (248 crores) million is set aside for the runner-up team.

Croatia which defeated Morocco on Saturday would also be getting a large sum of money for ending in the third position in the biggest festival of football being played in Qatar. While the honour of playing and winning the tournament is second to none, the financial benefits the tournament brings cannot be ignored either. All 32 participating teams will take home a massive amount from Qatar with the winners and runners-up set to earn a huge windfall.

According to reports, each team will receive at least USD 9 million in prize money, with the amount increasing after each round. And, all the teams in the Round of 16 will receive USD 13 million in prize money. The prize money in the quarterfinals will be USD17 million per team. The fourth-place team will be awarded USD 25 million (223 crores), while the third-place team will be awarded USD 27 million (206 crores).

How Much Money Will Winner Take Home From Qatar?

The winner of the FIFA world cup 2022 will be getting a handsome prize of 42 million US Dollars while the runners would be getting USD 30 millions.



How much money will be given to each team playing in FIFA World Cup 2022?

*Croatia will receive USD 27 million for coming third in the tournament.

*Morocco will be getting a sum of USD 25 million for coming 4th in the tournament.

*Brazil, the Netherlands, Portugal, and England will each receive USD 17 million for reaching the quarter-finals.

*The United States, Senegal, Australia, Poland, Spain, Japan, Switzerland, and South Korea will each receive USD13 million for reaching the round of 16.

*Qatar, Ecuador, Wales, Iran, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Denmark, Tunisia, Canada, Belgium, Germany, Costa Rica, Serbia, Cameroon, Ghana, and Uruguay will each receive $9 million for their participation in the group stages.