Portugal vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch POR vs GHA Match Live On TV And Online In India

Ahead of the clash against Ghana, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training. (Photo: Reuters)

In the third clash of the day, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will take on Ghana in Group H encounter of the FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 on Thursday.

In search of his first World Cup title, Ronaldo will hope for a better result in his almost last quadrennial tournament. Portugal have never won the coveted title and their best finish was finishing at third spot in 1966.

On the other hand, Ghana missed the last edition of the showpiece event after making three consecutive appearances from 2006 to 2014. Their best finish was in 2010 when they advanced to the quarter-final.

Teams

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Otavio, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul-Rahman Baba, Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Mohammed Salisu, Alidu Seidu, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Inaki Williams.

Where Is Portugal vs Ghana Match?

The Portugal vs Ghana match will be played at Stadium 974.

When Will Be Portugal vs Ghana Match Played?

The match will be played on Thursday, November 24 and will start at 09:30 PM (IST).

How Can Indian Fans Watch Portugal vs Ghana Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.