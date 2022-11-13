FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Portugal made their World Cup debut in England in 1966, knocking out champions Brazil and reaching the semi-finals, finishing in third place, which is their best result in the tournament. They participated only once between 1966 and 1998, in Mexico in 1986, but have qualified for every edition since 2002.

They reached the semis again in 2006, losing 1-0 to France. Since then they have not got further than the last 16, losing to eventual champions Spain in 2010 and to Uruguay in 2018. In Brazil, in 2014 they were knocked out in the group stage.

FIFA Ranking: 9

Odds: 12-1

How they qualified:

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal had to go through the pain of the playoffs after losing 2-1 at home in their final group stage game against Serbia to an Aleksandar Mitrovic goal in added time when they only needed a draw to reach Qatar as Group A winners. Instead, they had to beat Turkey (3-1) and North Macedonia (2-0) in playoff games at Porto to book their trip to the tournament.

Form guide:

Pressure and criticism are high for underachievers Portugal who has had a series of disappointing results since winning the opening edition of the Nations League at home in 2019. They were knocked out by Belgium in the last 16 of the European Championships in 2021, had to go through the playoffs to qualify for the World Cup and failed to reach the final four of the Nations League for the second consecutive year.

Players to watch out for in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo

The name itself tells its worth, Ronaldo is rising star of the future in a team led by the likes of Luis Figo and Rui Costa, the main men of the country’s so-called “golden generation”. His ability to worry any defence remains intact. Ronaldo’s list of honours includes practically every competition he has graced, including UEFA EURO 2016. All that is missing is a World Cup winners’ medal.

Bernardo Silva

Silva will no doubt be keeping a very close eye on Portugal’s progress at the World Cup.Vital for club and country, the Portugal No10 was second only to Ronaldo in terms of minutes played during the national team’s Qatar 2022 qualification campaign, chalking up 734 in total. “When he’s on his game he’s among the top ten players in the world,” said Portugal boss Santos."

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes showed prowess in the European play-offs for Qatar 2022, scoring one of the goals in the 2-0 defeat of North Macedonia that took the Portuguese to the world finals. Bruno poses a threat on the edge of the box thanks to both his shooting skills and his ability to pick out a team-mate when space is at a premium. And when it comes to dead-ball situations and penalties, few are as lethal or reliable as he is.

Ruben Dias

Dias in his first year with the club (2020-21), his quality and tactical awareness earned him a place in many a team of the season, alongside the usual array of midfielders and forwards. Meanwhile, Ruben is another Benfica product, albeit from the following generation. And like Cancelo, Dias also plays his club football for Manchester City.

Joao Cancelo

Cancelo’s the best full-back in the world right now, as Portugal coach Fernando Santos described him. Cancelo prefers to play on the right and has developed significantly in finding his way to City from Benfica, via Valencia, Inter Milan and Juventus.