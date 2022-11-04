FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.

Following is a statbox on Netherlands at the World Cup

FIFA Ranking: 8

Odds: 12-1

How they qualified:

The qualification campaign began bleakly with a 4-2 loss in Turkey but by the time Louis van Gaal returned as coach in August last year the Dutch had six points out of a possible nine. Van Gaal’s reign started with a draw away in Norway, followed by a 6-1 thrashing of the Turks that catapulted the Dutch into the group lead. They could have made sure of top spot in Group G had they held on to a 2-0 lead away in Montenegro but were held to a 2-2 draw, meaning it all depended on their last match at home to Norway which they won 2-0.

Form guide:

The Netherlands are unbeaten under veteran coach Van Gaal and since their surprise elimination at the last European Championship by the Czech Republic cost Frank de Boer his job. They finished top of their World Cup qualifying group and then also their Nations League group, easily seeing off highly ranked neighbours Belgium, and will host next year’s four-team Nations League finals tournament. Their record since Van Gaal’s return to the post is 11 victories in 15 matches with four draws, scoring 41 goals in the process.

Players To Watch Out For:

Virgil van Dijk:

Virgil van Dijk is considered to be the best centre half of all time. The 31-year-old has been central to the re-emergence of the Netherlands with his impregnability, leadership and threat from set-pieces. Having won everything for his club Liverpool, he is now desperate to guide his country to the trophy that has somehow eluded some exceptional generations. Van Dijk finished runner-up for The Best FIFA Men’s Player for 2019, but returned home with the plaudits of victor Lionel Messi, who labelled him “complete and magnificent”.

Denzel Dumfries:

Denzel Dumfries is a 26-year-old professional Dutch footballer who plays as a right back for his team. He initially represented Aruba internationally in 2014 before switching allegiance to the Netherlands. He made his senior debut in the year 2018 and represented his team at the Euro 2020. He has a winning mentality and is filled up with high energy becoming an asset for the Dutch.

Frenkie de Jong:

Frenkie de Jong a 25-year-old midfielder is considered to be perfect fit for the Dutch Football Team. With his skill, vision and passing technique he has the ability to lead his team in intense battles. He is strong and spectacular with the ball at his feet. He keeps the possession and has incredible vision to play the killer passes and split the defences. Though he hasn’t scored in his last 34 internationals, he seems destined to rewrite some World Cup passing statistics.

Ryan Gravenberch:

Ryan Gravenberch a 20-year-old well rounded midfielder has a good control over the ball and skill to slip along everywhere keeping the possession of the ball.He is considered strong with great technique and has a great balance as well. Excellent defensively and offensively, Gravenberch can patrol in front of the defence and has the ability to fuction in a more advanced midfield role.