FIFA World Cup 2022: Moroccan Defender Hakimi Kisses His Mother In Viral Pic; Netizens Hail 'Priceless' Emotion

Moroccan Defender Achraf Hakimi who contributed to the stunning 2-0 win over Belgium won the internet's heart after he ran towards the sidelines to meet his mother, who was cheering for the country with the Moroccan flag and planted a kiss on her cheeks and forehead. The heartwarming picture of the sweet love for his mother has gone viral.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Hakimi captioned it 'I Love You Mom'. Behind the picture, there is a very touching story that Hakimi revealed during an interview.

“My mother cleaned the houses and my father was a street vendor. We come from a modest family that struggled to earn a living. Today I fight every day for them. They sacrificed themselves for me. They deprived my brothers of many things for me to succeed,” Achraf Hakimi once told Bundesliga.com.

Achraf also revealed that it was because of his parents that he chose to turn out for Morocco.

Also, this is not the first time that a picture of Hakimi has gone viral where he is showing affection towards his parents. At Russia 2018 world cup too, there is a picture of his mother kissing him after a game. Before and after every game he either calls or meets his mother.

“But I was never in need, my parents gave everything they could to my brother, my sister and me,”

Hakimi hailed his parents in the Marca newspaper. “They sacrificed for us, learned a new language to give us the best possible childhood," he said.

Meanwhile, disclosing the reason behind his playing for Morocco, he told Vogue, “In Paris, you play for the team of the city, but it’s not the same to play with the team of your country,” he explains. “Millions and millions of people are going to support you because you play for them. It’s like you play for your grandfather and their grandfathers. You play for a lot of people, a lot of Moroccans.”