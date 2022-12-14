'Hopefully This Time...': Lionel Messi Says FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Will Be His Last

FIFA Wolrd Cup Arg vs Cro: With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

By Talibuddin Khan
Updated: Wed, 14 Dec 2022 10:11 AM IST
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Mexico during FIFA World Cup 2022. (Reuters Photo)

ARGENTINA star Lionel Messi on Wednesday announced that the upcoming FIFA World Cup final on Sunday will be his last WC game. Argentina on Tuesday thumped Croatia 3-0 to reach the final of the ongoing marquee event. Messi said that he will play his last World Cup game when his team take on Morocco or France in the final of FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

"It's my last World Cup. It's impressive to end up playing a final. There's a long way to go for the next one, there are many years and surely because of age I will not reach it. I’m going to play my second World Cup final. Hopefully this time it ends in another way," the Argentine star tweeted today.

The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano. With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.

