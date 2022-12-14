FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Alvarez Score As Argentina Sweep Past Croatia 3-0 To Reach Final

TWO GOALS by swashbuckling striker Julian Alvarez and a Lionel Messi penalty gave Argentina a 3-0 victory over 2018 runners-up Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final on Tuesday to set up a showpiece meeting with France or Morocco on Sunday.

Messi put Argentina ahead with a 34th-minute penalty after goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic tripped Alvarez as he chased a simple long ball and the Manchester City forward then charged 50 metres, somehow keeping possession via two rebounds as defenders tried to tackle him, to poke in the second five minutes later.

Croatia, who came from behind to beat Japan and Brazil on penalties in the last two rounds, tried to hit back in the second half but their neat passing failed to open any real cracks in a determined Argentine defence.

Messi then burst into life, showing mesmerising control to drive to the byline and pull the ball back for Alvarez to tuck in the third after 69 minutes and wrap up the victory.

"Throughout the World Cup it has been incredible what we have lived through and we are going to play the last game which is what we wanted," the 35-year-old Messi said.