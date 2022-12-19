FIFA World Cup 2022: Mbappe Wins Golden Boot, Becomes Second Player To Score Hat-Trick In Final

FIFA World Cup Fial 2022: Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick. (Photo: Reuters)

France's Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot award as he scored a hat-trick in the final of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

Mbappe finished the tournament as the top goal-scorer with eight goals to take his total to 12 in the competition overall. The 23-year-old striker surpassed Argentina's Lionel Messi, who scored a brace in the final and a total of seven goals in Qatar.

Before the match, both Messi and Mbappe were equalled at five goals each.

Mbappe is only the second player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final, after Geoff Hurst, with England against Germany in 1966.

France had come from two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty.

The France striker completed his hat trick in the 118th with another spot-kick after Messi had tapped in for a 3-2 lead in the 109th minute.

Golden Glove

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez won the prize for best goalkeeper of the tournament, with another star performance in the final seeing him get the nod. The Aston Villa star kept three clean sheets in seven appearances at Qatar 2022 and saved three penalties in shootouts, including one in the final.

The striker will return to club side PSG after the World Cup where he will be reunited with Messi.