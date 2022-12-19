FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Wins Golden Ball, Named Player Of The Tournament

Argentina legend Lionel Messi was awarded with the Golden Ball, the honour given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker's World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

He became the first player in the history of the showpiece event to win the Golden Boot accolade twice.

Messi ended up as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament, next to France's Kylian Mbappe, who scored eight goals. He also engineered three assists which were converted into goals.

It was a battle of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Messi scoring a brace and converting a penalty and Mbappe getting a hat trick. However, it was Argentina which came out on top over France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail by 4-2 on penalties after both teams finished at a stalemate at the end of extra time, with scoreline reading 3-3.

Sunday's World Cup final turned from a one-sided affair into a nerve-racking vintage showdown and it was somehow fitting that footballing diva Argentina prevailed over France amid the drama.

Tears flowed at Lusail stadium when Gonzalo Montiel buried the winning penalty for a 4-2 shootout victory after Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick had dragged France back into the contest twice following Angel Di Maria's opener and Lionel Messi's double.

Argentine, somehow, were ready for an emotional, nail-biting encounter, having already gone through a dress rehearsal in the same stadium against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

(With Agencies Inputs)