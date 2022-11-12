FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi To Lead Argentina For 5th Time; Garnacho, Simeone Omitted From Squad

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni named on Friday his 26-man squad for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar, where Lionel Messi will lead the side. Interestingly, Paulo Dybala who was injured and has not played for his club AS Roma since early October but has also been included in the squad for FIFA World Cup 2022.

Captain Lionel Messi will lead the squad in Qatar at his fifth and probably last World Cup and will be accompanied by fellow veterans Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi along with fresh faces who helped Argentina win the Copa America title last year.

Leonardo Paredes, Nicolas Tagliafico and Premier League pair Lisandro Martinez and Christian Romero including 21 players from Copa America squad have been added by coach Scaloni. However, forwards Alejandro Garnacho, Giovanni Simeone and Giovani Lo Celso have not been included in FIFA squad.

“They are proud to be called up and wear this jersey, let’s hope that you as fans are too. All together,” coach Scaloni said in an Instagram video.

Meanwhile, currently, the Argentinian team are on a formidable run of 35 matches unbeaten and won the Copa America last year, defeating hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

"We are in a good moment with Argentina, the people are expectant, they are restless, they think we've already brought home the cup but it's not so easy," said skipper Messi ahead of the tournament.

Argentina Squad For FIFA 2022:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).