FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Shatters Records To Join Elite List Of Players

LIONEL Messi has surpassed Germany's great Lothar Matthaus in an exclusive list, shattering a huge record during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between France and Argentina on Sunday. Messi, who is one of the greatest football players in history set a world record during the summit clash at Lusail Stadium.

The Argentina captain, who is among the only six men to play in five editions of the FIFA World Cup, on Sunday made his 26th appearance at the grandest stage. He became the most-capped player in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

The talisman of Argentina has played more games than any other player in the history of the premier competition. He recently broke the record of Gabriel Batistuta during the semi-final round of the event, rewriting history for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, with Messi scoring for the two-time champions. With his 11th goal for the team in the FIFA World Cup, he passed Batistuta in terms of World Cup goals. With this, he now holds the FIFA World Cup record for the most goals scored by an Argentine player (11).

The Argentine striker has also set the record of playing the most number of minutes at the prestigious event. Messi has surpassed Italy legend Paolo Maldini, who made an appearance of 2,217 minutes at the FIFA World Cup,

Messi has made 19 appearances as captain in the FIFA World Cup since making his debut on the biggest platform in 2006.

The star striker has become the first men's player in FIFA World Cup history to score in every round at a single edition. Earlier, he scored in group stage, round of 16, quarter-final and semi-final too.