FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Overtakes Diego Maradona, Equals Ronaldo's Feat In Argentina's Opener Against Saudi Arabia

It was a shocking start for Argentina on a team front but their global star Lionel Messi registered another record to his name on Tuesday. He surpassed legendary Diego Maradona to become Argentina's first player to net a goal in four World Cups.

Messi opened the scoring for Argentina in the early minutes of the game against Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium as he converted the penalty in the 10th minute and scored the lone goal for the side as they suffered a shocking 2-1 defeat against the Arab nation.

With the goal against Saudi Arabia, Messi surpassed former country legends Gabriel Batistuta (1994, 1998 and 2002) and Maradona (1982, 1986 and 1994) who had the record of scoring goals in three World Cups.

One of the goats of the game achieved the feat in his fifth appearance in the showpiece event. Messi scored goals in 2006, 2014 and 2018 World Cup events.

The 35-year-old PSG striker has become the only fifth player to achieve the feat of scoring a goal in four World Cups. Messi has joined the likes of Pele, Uwe Seeler, Miroslav Klose and Cristiano Ronaldo in the elite list of players to score at four World Cup tournaments.

Messi's goal wasn't enough to stop Saudi Arabia from snatching a win as they struck two quick goals in the second half to register a stunning upset against mighty Argentina.

For the gulf nation, Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari struck goals despite being 0-1 down in the first half.

Argentina had the ball possession in their favour after going 1-2 down but failed to pull an equaliser in the opening clash.