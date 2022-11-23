Germany vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch GER vs JPN Match Live On TV And Online In India

Germany will be playing with Japan in the World Cup in Doha on Wednesday. Germany and Japan have met twice in friendly internationals. Germany won the first 3-0 in Yokohama in 2004, while the second, a warm-up for the 2006 World Cup in Leverkusen, ended in a 2-2 draw.

Making their 20th World Cup appearance, Germany has won the title four times. After a surprise 1954 victory over favourites Hungary, they lifted the trophy as West Germany in 1974 and again in 1990 before their triumph at Brazil in 2014.

Japan did not play at a World Cup finals until 1998 but has qualified for all six editions since then, reaching the round of 16 three times.

Where Is Germany vs Japan Match?

Germany vs Japan match will take Khalifa International which has a Capacity of 40,000.

When Will The GER vs JPN Match Be Played?

Japan vs Germany match begins Nov. 23, Wednesday at 6:30 in India.

How Can Indian Fans Watch Japan vs Germany Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.

Japan vs Germany: Squads

GERMANY

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid), Niklas Suele (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Guenter (Freiburg).

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller (all Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Strikers: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund).

JAPAN

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg), Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truidense).

Defenders: Yuto Nagatomo (Tokyo), Maya Yoshida (Schalke 04), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Red Diamonds), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart).

Midfielders: Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting CP), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Duesseldorf), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad).

Forwards: Takuma Asano (Bochum), Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Brugge), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare).