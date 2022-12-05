Japan vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch JPN vs CRO Match Live On Tv And Online In India

FIFA World Cup 2022 Japan vs Croatia match will take place on Monday, December 5 in Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

Croatia is undefeated in nine of their last 10 World Cup matches, their only loss in that run coming in the 2018 final against France when they were beaten 4-2. They finished runners-up in Group F in Qatar with five points from their three games.

Japan were the winners of Group E with six points from a possible nine, having beaten Spain and Germany but surprisingly lost to Costa Rica. They have never been past the last 16 of World Cup after falling at this hurdle in 2002, 2010 and 2018.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's How Indian Fans Can Watch The Game

Where Is Japan vs Croatia Match?

The match will take place in Al Janoub Stadium in Doha.

When Is Japan vs Croatia Match?

Japan vs Croatia match will be played on December at 8:30 PM IST.

When Can Indians Viewers Watch Japan vs Croatia?

Those who want to watch the match can see the live streaming online on JioCinema app and website for free. Besides, it will also be telecasted live on Sports 18 HD and Sports 18.

Head To Head: Japan vs Croatia

Japan have played Croatia three times since 1997, two of those at the World Cup. The Asian side won a friendly clash 4-3 in their first meeting, but Croatia claimed a 1-0 group stage success at the 1998 World Cup when Davor Suker scored the only goal. They also played to a 0-0 draw in the first round at the 2006 tournament in Germany.

(With inputs from Reuters)