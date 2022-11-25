Iran vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch IRA vs WAL Match Live On TV And Online In India

In their second encounter of the ongoing World Cup 2022, Asia's highest-ranked team Iran will take on Wales at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

In their previous matches of Group B, Iran suffered a crushing 6-2 defeat against England while Wales held the USA to a 1-1 stalemate in their World Cup opening clash.

Iran and Wales will look to make their case strong for the knockout stages. Wales have been waiting to better their 1958 World Cup run where they played the knockout stage for the first time while Iran have never been to the second round of the tournament.

Wales are at the second spot in the Group B standings with one point while Iran are placed at the bottom with no points at all. England are comfortably placed at the top spot with three points while USA are at the third spot with a lone point.

Wales captain Gareth Bale will become their most capped player of all time when he makes his 110th appearance against Iran.

Bale overtakes teammate Chris Gunter, who is on the bench for the game at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Teams:

Wales: Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Harry Wilson, Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale, Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Kieffer Moore.

Iran: Seyed Hossein Hosseini, Ehsan Hajsafi, Milad Mohammadi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Morteza Pouraliganji, Mehdi Taremi, Ali Gholizadeh, Majid Hosseini, Sardar Azmoun, Ahmad Nourollahi, Ramin Rezaeian

Let's take a look at where you can watch Iran vs Serbia match FIFA World Cup 2022:



Where Is Iran vs Wales match?

Iran vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

When Will Iran vs Wales Match Be Played?

Iran vs Wales match will kick off at 03:30 PM IST on Friday, November 25.

When Can Indian Fans Watch Iran vs Wales Match?

Iran vs Wales match will live broadcast on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India. Apart from this, the match will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.