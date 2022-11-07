FIFA World Cup 2022: Iran Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Iran have reached their third World Cup in a row but have yet to move beyond the group phase. They first qualified in 1978 and also featured in 1998 and 2006 before appearing in 2014 and 2018. Four years ago in Russia was their best performance, when a win over Morocco and a draw with Portugal saw them narrowly miss out on a place in the knockout rounds.

FIFA Ranking: 20

Odds: 500-1

How they qualified:

Iran dominated Group A of Asia's final round of preliminaries, topping their group by two points ahead of South Korea. Led by Dragan Skocic, Team Melli lost just once, a 2-0 defeat by the Koreans when qualification was already secured.

Form guide:

Carlos Queiroz was reappointed head coach in September as a replacement for Skocic and since the return of the Portuguese the Iranians have notched up a 1-0 win over Uruguay and a 1-1 draw with Senegal during a training camp in Austria.

Players To Watch Out For:

Amir Abedzadeh:

The 29-year-old goalkeeper whose heroics will be of utmost importance for his team. Abedzadeh, who came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford has firmly overtaken Beiranvand into the pole position to start between the sticks as he continues to impress in Spain where he represents second division side Ponferradina.

The clash against the United States will particularly be a special moment for Abedzadeh whose father, Ahmad Abedzadeh, captained Iran when they played the USA in the FIFA World Cup France 1998, leading them to a famous 2-1 victory.

Omir Noorafkan:

Capable of playing as left-back, the 24-year-old defensive midfielder or even central defender when called upon, Noorafkan has steadily grown in influence. While Qatar 2022 will be Noorafkan's first World Cup, the utility man had the experience of captaining his nation at the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017, their first appearance in that age group in 16 years.

Ahmad Nourollahi:

Considered to be one of the a key learner in the game who slowly but steadily has developed into one of the most reliable midfielders in Iranian and Asian football, the 29-year-old is Combative off the ball and calm in possession.

His ability to strike the ball from range saw him register three goals in the qualifiers. While not necessarily the fastest or most physical player, his exemplary positioning and eye for a progressive pass means he is expected to play a key role for Iran in Qatar.

Mehdi Taremi:

The 30-year-old versatile forward is a household name in European football, with a FIFA Puskás Award nomination and the top scorer award in the Portuguese Primeira Liga to his name. On the international front, Taremi formed a devastating trio alongside Sardar Azmoun and Alireza Jahanbakhsh, with the three of them combining for over 170 international goals between them. Taremi is headed to his second FIFA World Cup as seventh amongst Iran’s all-time top scorers with 27 goals in 58 caps.

Sardar Azmoun:

Azmoun has spearheaded Iran’s attack for the past seven years with great success. The 27-year-old striker uses his combination of poacher’s instinct and imposing physique to convert chances. He established himself as one of the most recognised goalscorers in European football, becoming the all-time highest Iranian top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. He is currently the nation’s third all-time top scorer with 40 international goals.