Ghana vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch GHA vs URU Match Online And On TV In India

Uruguay's Manuel Ugarte with Agustin Canobbio and Facundo Torres on the pitch before the match. (Photo: Reuters)

In the doubleheader of Group H on Friday, Ghana will take on Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in their last group stage match.

In their previous meeting at the 2010 World Cup quarter-final, Uruguay's Luis Suarez was sent off for a blatant handball on the goal line at the end of extra time. Ghana missed the resulting penalty and lose the shootout after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.

Teams:

Ghana: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu, Baba Rahman, Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Mohammed Kudus, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet, Sebastian Coates, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jose Maria Gimenez, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur, Facundo Pellistri, Federico Valverde, Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez.



Where Is Uruguay vs Ghana Match Be Played?

Uruguay vs Ghana match will take place at Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah which has a capacity of 44,325.

When Will Uruguay vs Ghana Match Be Played?

Uruguay vs Ghana match will be played on Friday, December 2 at 08:30 PM in India.

How Can Indian Fans Watch Uruguay vs Ghana Match?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.