FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Ghana had won the Africa Cup of Nations title four times before finally qualifying for the World Cup for the 10th time of asking. Their debut in Germany in 2006 was followed by successive appearances in 2010 and 2014.

Victories over the Czech Republic and the U.S. saw Ghana through to the second round in 2006 but they then lost 3-0 to Brazil in Dortmund. In 2010, they became only the third African side to reach the quarter-finals as they carried the continent’s hopes in South Africa.

They finished above Australia and Serbia in their group, then beat the Americans again before a controversial penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay in Johannesburg. Ghana’s last appearance in Brazil was beset by squabbles over money and they went home early.

FIFA Ranking: 61

Odds: 150-1

How they qualified:

A goalkeeping howler handed Ghana an away goal in their playoff tie against Nigeria, proving decisive in securing a ticket to the World Cup. Ghana were held goalless at home in the first leg but then Thomas Partey caught Nigeria unawares 10 minutes into the second leg and, despite giving up an equaliser, they held out for qualification on the away goals rule.

Ghana advanced to the playoff round by finishing top of their group, narrowly edging out South Africa, who sought FIFA intervention after claiming that a decisive penalty that secured Ghana victory in the match between the two had been corruptly awarded. The complaints were dismissed.

Form guide:

Ghana got a stark reminder of the gulf between their side and the top World Cup contenders when Brazil easily beat them in a friendly in Le Havre in September. It was one of five defeats in 12 games suffered by the Black Stars this year, which has not inspired confidence among their fans.

They started 2022 with a shock defeat at the Cup of Nations finals to the tiny Comoros Islands, who eliminated them at the first hurdle, leading to the sacking of coach Milovan Rajevac. They also lost 4-1 to Japan in the Kirin Cup in mid-year.

Players To Watch Out For

Daniel Amartey

Amartey is already one of the most experienced players in Addo’s squad. After winning the Danish championship and two domestic cups with FC Copenhagen as a youngster, he moved to Premier League club Leicester City in January 2016, where he was part of the Foxes’ surprise title-winning team that same year.

Since making his international debut in 2015, Amartey has won 43 caps for his country, making him one of Ghana’s most experienced players. He was named in the official team of the tournament when the Black Stars finished fourth at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017. Having played every minute of all six internationals since Ghana appointed their new coach – including one as captain – it is clear that Addo has total confidence in him.

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus made 57 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland before moving to Ajax in the Eredivisie ahead of the 2021/21 season. Since then he and his team have won the Dutch championship in each of the past two seasons as well as becoming KNVB Cup champions in 2021. Kudus has also featured for Ajax in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, most recently grabbing a goal and an assist against Rangers to earn himself both the player of the match award and a spot in the Champions League team of the week.

Despite his young age, he is not afraid to take responsibility on the pitch and has the potential to cause a stir in Qatar. It is not for nothing that he is often referred to as one of the brightest talents of his generation.

Issahaku Fatawu

Fatawu is currently on the fast track to success. In the first half of the 2021/22 season, he scored six goals in seven games for Dreams FC in the Ghanaian Premier League while still only 17. This was followed by a move from his homeland to Lisbon giants Sporting’s academy in April 2022, where Fatawu initially trained with the U-23 team before he could be registered to Sporting’s first-team squad. Since then he has been in the squad for every Liga Portugal and Champions League match and has already made his first few substitute appearances, primarily on the right wing.

He pulled on the national team jersey 12 times and has gained the trust of Addo, who named him in the starting 11 for both legs of their World Cup play-off against Nigeria. With his dribbling skills and quality in one-on-one situations, the left-footer should cause problems for opposition defences in Qatar and create chances for the Black Stars down the flank. The 18-year-old’s fine shooting technique also makes him an option in dead-ball situations.

Andre Ayew

Ayew has spent much of his career in France and England, winning two French League Cups and three Super Cups with Marseille between 2010 and 2012, and making a total of 182 appearances in Ligue 1. After moving to England he played 89 Premier League games and 87 Championship matches for Swansea City and West Ham United.

He has been playing for Qatari club Al Sadd since last season, winning the championship title at the first attempt, which means he should be well used to life in the host nation by the time the World Cup kicks off. It should also enable him to give the younger players in the squad a helping hand, with plenty of knowledge and experience to share after dazzling on football’s greatest international stage from a young age. He finished South Africa 2010 as runner-up to Best Young Player recipient Thomas Muller and scored two goals at the next tournament in Brazil four years later.

Inaki Williams

Williams has yet to win an international cap for Ghana. Born in the Basque Country, the 28-year-old has spent almost all his career at Athletic Bilbao in Spain, making almost 350 competitive appearances and winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2016 and 2021. He has not missed a single La Liga match since April 2016, breaking the record for most consecutive appearances previously held by Juan Antonio Larranaga in October 2021. He has now played more than 230 matches in a row to extend his record even further. During this time, Williams was regularly included in the wider Spanish national team set-up, winning an international cap under Vicente del Bosque in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016.