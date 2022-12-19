FIFA World Cup 2022: French President Emmanuel Macron Consoles Mbappe As France Lose To Argentina

AS FRANCE lost to Argentina in the thriller FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, French star striker Kylian Mbappe was left heartbroken. Despite a hat-trick in the World Cup final, Mbappe and the team lost the match. But it was a heartening sight when French President Emmanuel Macron went on to the field to console the 23-year-old. Macron was seen squatting as he comforted a dejected Mbappe after the match.

On Sunday, Argentina won their third World Cup in arguably the most extraordinary final as they beat France 4-2 on penalties after Lionel Messi scored twice in a 3-3 draw and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick to bring the holders back from 2-0 and 3-2 down.

Kylian Mbappe is only the second player to score a hat-trick in the World Cup final, after Geoff Hurst, with England against Germany in 1966. Mbappe won the Adidas Golden Boot with 8 goals and 2 assists. Lionel Messi received the Silver Boot, while France's Olivier Giroud received the Bronze.

Mbappe and Lionel Messi shared the lead on five goals going into the tournament finale between Argentina and France. The race for the Golden Boot award, which is given to the tournament's top goalscorer, has gone into extra time after the teams finished 2-2 in regulation time.

When it came to the game, it was a showdown between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, with Messi scoring a brace and converting a penalty and Mbappe scoring a hat trick.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina was named the tournament's best goalkeeper after another outstanding performance in the final. In seven appearances at Qatar 2022, the Aston Villa star maintained three clean sheets and saved three penalties in shootouts, including one in the final.