France vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch FRA vs POL Match Live On Tv And Online In India

FIFA World Cup 2022 France vs Poland match will take place on Sunday, December 4 at 8:30 PM IST at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.

While France have become the first reigning World Cup champions to reach the knockout stages since Brazil in 2006, Poland have progressed from a World Cup group stage for the first time since 1986, when they lost 0-4 to Brazil in the round of 16.

FIFA World Cup 2022: France vs Poland Teams

France: Hugo Lloris (Captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe.

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Matty Cash, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Bartosz Bereszynski, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski (Captain), Jakub Kaminski, Sebastian Szymanski.

Here's How Indian Viewers Can Watch The Live Streaming Of The Game:

Where Is France vs Poland Match?

The match will take place at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

When Is France vs Poland Match?

France vs Poland Match will be played on December 4 at 8:30 PM IST.

When Can Indians Fans Watch France vs Poland Match?

Those who are really waiting for the match can want to see it and watch the live streaming online on JioCinema app and website for free. Besides, it will also be telecasted live on Sports 18 HD and Sports 18.

Head To Head: France vs Poland

Poland won the only previous World Cup clash between the sides, the third-place play-off match in the 1982 tournament (3-2). Their two last games which had anything at stake -- both Euro 1996 qualifiers -- ended in draws.