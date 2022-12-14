France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch FRA vs MAR Match Live On TV And Online In India

France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal: French forward Kylian Mbappe is one of the top contenders for the Golden Boot. (Photo: Reuters)

In the second semifinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022, defending champions France will take on history-maker Morocco at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday.

Morocco ousted Portugal to become the first Arab and African country to reach the World Cup semifinals. Coach Walid Regragui became the first Arab manager to lead a team to the knockout rounds.

On the other hand, France knocked out England in the quarter-final and eye its second consecutive World Cup 2022 title. France will look to emulate the feats of Brazil and Italy. Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) are the only nations to win two consecutive World Cups.

In the tournament so far, Morocco have not conceded any goal from the opposition player. Canada were the only team that scored against them in Qatar but that came from an on-goal from Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd.

The African nation has one of the most solid defence in the showpiece event.

France vs Morocco | Head-To-Head

France have not lost an official match against Morocco in history. Both teams have met each other five times in international fixtures. The most recent clash was a 2-2 draw in Paris in 2007.

When will France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match be played?

The France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be played on Thursday, December 15.

Where will France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match be played?

The France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

What time will France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match start?

The France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

How can viewers watch France vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup Semi-Final match on TV and online in India?

The viewers can watch the match live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Meanwhile, it will also be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website for free.