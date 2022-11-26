France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch FRA vs DEN Match Live On Tv And Online In India

FRANCE is all set to play Denmark in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Doha on Saturday. The match will be played at the 947 Stadium, starting at 9:30 PM (IST).

The French are the current world champions, while Denmark made it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 despite playmaker Christian Eriksen suffering a heart attack in their first group game against Finland.

Let's take a look at when and where Indian viewers can watch the match.

Probable Starting Line-up for France: Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe; Olivier Giroud

Probable Starting Line-up for Denmark:Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer; Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Kasper Dolberg, Mikkel Damsgaard

Where Is France vs Denmark Match?

France vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 will take place at the 947 Stadium.

When Will France vs Denmark Be Played?

France vs Denmark will be played on November 26, Saturday.

When Can Indian Fans Watch France vs Denmark Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D match between France vs Denmark will be Live telecast on Sports 18 in India. Besides, the Jio Cinema app will also live-stream the match.

Head To Head:

The two teams have met 16 times in total, with eight wins for France and six for Denmark.