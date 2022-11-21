England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch ENG vs IRA Match Live On TV And Online In India

The much-awaited event of football, FIFA World Cup 2022, started with the opening match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador on Sunday. Now, the viewers will get the action-packed back-to-back matches till the event finale on December 18.

On the second day of the Qatar World Cup 2022, three high contesting matches will be played on Monday. The tournament favourites England will take on the highest ranked (20th) Asian side Iran in Group B encounter at Khalifa International Stadium.

Gareth Southgate's side is hoping for some miracle in Qatar after missing the opportunity in the 2018 World Cup and EURO 2020 final. But the Three Lions have failed to win any of their last six games.

On the other hand, Iran will hope to give joy to their supporters back home amid ongoing widespread protests in the country. Iran have the enough firepower to give healthy competition to England as it is their third successive appearance in the World Cup.

Iran will create history if they advance to the second round of the World Cup in Qatar in their sixth appearance.

When Is England vs Iran Match?

The England vs Iran match will be played on Monday, November 21.

Where The England vs Iran Match Will Be Played?

The match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium.

How Can Indian Fans Watch The England vs Iran Match?

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD on TV. Indian fans will be able to watch the group stage matches live at 3:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm and 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) respectively. Whereas, JioCinema will be live-streaming all the matches on its OTT platform.