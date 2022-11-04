FIFA World Cup 2022: England Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

England manager Gareth Southgate with his players during a break against their match with Germany at Wembley Stadium, London.

England will be taking part in their 16th World Cup since they made their tournament debut in 1950. Their best performance came in 1966 when they won the tournament on home soil after beating West Germany in the final.

Since then it has been a regular tale of overly high expectations not being matched by actual performances, although they have come close on a couple of occasions.

They reached the semi-finals in Italy in 1990, losing to Germany on penalties, then in 2018 they again reached the last four but went down to Croatia. England failed to qualify in 1974, 1978 and 1994.

Following is a statbox on England at the World Cup

FIFA Ranking: 5

Odds: 7-1

How they qualified:

England breezed through a World Cup qualifying group which included makeweights San Marino and Andorra, going unbeaten in 10 matches with eight wins and two draws to seal automatic qualification last year.

They wrapped up their qualifying campaign with a 10-0 hammering of lowly San Marino as captain Harry Kane finished top scorer in the group with 12 goals.

England's draws came away to Poland and at home to Hungary.

Form guide:

After securing World Cup qualification, England have suffered a spectacular collapse in form, going six competitive games without a victory.

They failed to win a match in their Nations League campaign in a group with Italy, Hungary and Germany.

England drew three and lost three -- including twice against Hungary -- to finish bottom of the group, suffering the humiliation of relegation to League B.

A 4-0 defeat by Hungary in June was England's worst at home in 94 years, piling pressure on manager Gareth Southgate.

There were signs of life, however, in their last match before the World Cup as they hit back from 2-0 down against Germany to lead before drawing a thriller 3-3.

Players To Watch Out For:

Jude Bellingham:

Jude Bellingham became England's third youngest player when he debuted in 2020. His ball-carrying ability, athleticism and maturity has already ascended to a leadership role and has established him as one of the most exciting youngsters in the game. The 19-year-old midfielder has highlighted his versatility through his skills and could very well muscle his way into the Three Lions line-up.

Phil Foden:

Phil Foden brings skill, vision and creativity which is a crucial requirement in the world-class event. The 22-year-old midfielder/forward is now a firmly established key man for his club and his country. He was also the player of the tournament when England won the FIFA U-17 World Cup In India five years ago. He is also looked up as the nation's hope for the marquee tournament.

Harry Kane:

Harry Kane the 29-year-old Striker and captain remains the first name on the chart and for a good reason. One of the world’s foremost No9s, Kane has already scored more goals in competitive matches and major tournaments than any player in England’s history, and is closing in fast on Wayne Rooney's record of 53 international goals. He won the Adidas Golden Boot at Russia in 2018 and is considered favourite to top the tournament’s scoring chart once again in Qatar.

Declan Rice:

Declan Rice a 23-year-old midfielder is considered the best midfield player in Europe. He was England's top performer at the EURO. He is often been refered to as the 'rock' on which the England's midfield is now been built. He has a great athleticism and an outstanding ball-recovery skills and has got a tremendous learship qualites as well.

Bukayo Saka:

Bukayo Saka a 20-year-old forward is considered to be the Dark Horse who enjoys a profile that isn’t quite the same as some of England's other attacking players. He is a fabulous young men who has the required skills, speed and intelligence making him one of the favourites to watch in the marquee event.