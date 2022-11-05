FIFA World Cup 2022: Ecuador Team Profile, Form Guide And Past Performance

Having never qualified for a World Cup in the 20th century, Ecuador then made it to four out of six including Qatar. Their best performance was in Germany in 2006 when they reached the last 16 after wins over Poland and Costa Rica, before being eliminated 1-0 by England thanks to a David Beckham free kick. They fell at the group stage in 2002 and 2014.

FIFA Ranking: 44

Odds: 150/1

How they qualified:

Ecuador secured South America's last automatic qualifying spot by coming fourth in a perennially tough group, winning seven games and scoring 27 goals in the 18-match slog.

Notable performances included a 4-2 win over Uruguay and 6-1 thrashing of Colombia, both in the altitude of Quito, and a 2-0 win away to Chile. They also managed creditable draws with heavyweights Brazil and Argentina. Only those two giants and Uruguay came above Ecuador in the 10-team group.

Form guide:

Since celebrating their berth in Qatar, Ecuador have beaten both Nigeria and Cape Verde 1-0 and drawn 0-0 against World Cup-bound Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Japan in friendlies.

Players To Watch Out For:



Piero Hincapie:

The 20-year-old has all the qualities expected from a centre-half. Comfortable on the ball and blessed with a superb left foot, he has the technique, ability, drive and vision to build play, find space in behind opponents, and pick out his team-mates with pinpoint passes. In defence he is as reliable and aggressive tackler with a gift for reading the game and knowing when to intervene and how, he can snuff out attacks and set his side on the front foot.

Pervis Estupinan:

He is considered to be one of the Ecuador's main attacking threat. The 24-year-old defender is considered to be strong and full of running from kick-off to the final whistle. Estupinan is a constant presence in attack. His precise crosses pose is a threat to opposing defences, though he still has something to learn when it comes to retaining possession and not giving the ball away in dangerous situations.

Moises Caicedo:

The 20-year-old midfielder is an essential cog in the Ecuador machine thrrough his good attacking and defensive skills.After starting out as a central midfielder, he became a box-to-box player with much to offer in defence thanks to his impressive work rate and fitness, though he also has the vision to create in the final third and the drive to get in the box and score. Given his excellent Premier League form, Caicedo could well be one of the most decisive young players at the upcoming World Cup.

Gonzalo Plata:

He is highly talented and as he excels in one-on-one situations and can change the course of a game in the blink of an eye. Having featured prominently for Ecuador’s youth teams the 21-year-old forward has won the Adidas Bronze Ball at Poland in 2019. The team is hoping that he can up his goal count and help fire their challenge at Qatar 2022.